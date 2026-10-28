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Cannabis Event Founders Accused Of $750K Fraud

By Jonathan Capriel ( October 28, 2026, 9:15 PM EDT) -- A Los Angeles attorney and his business partner are accused in a California state lawsuit of diverting investor money to pay for private jet flights, bar dues and other personal expenses instead of funding business-to-consumer cannabis trade shows, including the failed 2022 Green Street Festival....

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