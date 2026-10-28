Mining Cos. Sanctioned Over Discovery In Peru Lead Case

By Mike Curley ( October 28, 2026, 6:37 PM EDT) -- A Missouri federal judge has issued sanctions against mining companies, including one run by billionaire Ira Rennert, in a lawsuit by Peruvians alleging the defendants exposed children to toxins, finding that the companies filed two separate actions in Florida to get around discovery orders in the present case....
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