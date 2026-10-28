9th Circ. Open To Decertifying BofA COVID Fee-Relief Class

By Dorothy Atkins ( October 28, 2026, 7:35 PM EDT) -- A Ninth Circuit panel appeared open Wednesday to decertifying a class of Bank of America account holders who allege the bank abruptly ended a COVID-19 fee-relief program without notice, with all three judges criticizing the class definition for being overly broad, and two judges suggesting individualized issues predominate....
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