Homebuyers Defend Third Zillow Suit Over Loan Kickbacks

By Nate Beck ( October 29, 2026, 1:37 PM EDT) -- A group of homebuyers urged a Washington federal judge to uphold a third amended complaint alleging Zillow paid kickbacks to brokers who steered homebuyers to use the company's mortgage services, driving up the cost of home loans and purchases overall....
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