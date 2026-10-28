9th Circ. Judge Calls Out Whole Foods For Standing Flip-Flop
By Rachel Riley ( October 28, 2026, 7:26 PM EDT) -- A Ninth Circuit judge confronted Whole Foods on Wednesday for reversing its position in a proposed class action alleging failure to include wage information in job listings, pressing its counsel on why an appellate panel should accept its new standing argument and let the case proceed in federal court instead of Washington state court....
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