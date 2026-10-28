Zillow To Pay $212M To Exit Investors' Home-Flipping Suit

By Jessica Corso ( October 28, 2026, 9:20 PM EDT) -- Zillow told a federal judge in Washington state Wednesday the company has agreed to settle an investor class action accusing it of hiding problems with its now-shuttered home buying business, agreeing to pay $212.5 million just weeks after the U.S. Supreme Court turned away the company's appeal. ...
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