Democracy 'At Stake': Feds Can't Set Aside 20K Calif. Ballots

By Lauren Berg ( October 28, 2026, 11:23 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Wednesday rejected the Trump administration's request to require the state to set aside mail-in ballots for some 20,000 voters the federal government contends are "likely" noncitizens, saying it would "wreak havoc" on the midterm elections that are already underway....
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