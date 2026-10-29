Telecom Shareholders Claim Arbitrator Was Biased
By Nadia Dreid ( October 29, 2026, 4:50 PM EDT) -- Majority shareholders of a Central and South American telecommunications tower business fighting a $300 million arbitration award they were ordered to pay to the minority shareholders of that business have told the Second Circuit that the arbitrator was biased against them....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.