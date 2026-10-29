Fla. REIT Entity Seeks OK To Settle Texas Foreclosure Suit
By Isaac Monterose ( October 29, 2026, 5:14 PM EDT) -- A bankrupt Florida-based real estate investment trust's entity and two other companies have asked a Florida bankruptcy court to approve their settlement in a Texas state court lawsuit that involved multiple foreclosed properties in the Texas city of Humble....
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