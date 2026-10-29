NY Bars AI Chatbots From Using Emotional Tactics With Kids

By Dorothy Atkins ( October 29, 2026, 10:22 PM EDT) -- New York Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a law Wednesday that creates a regulatory framework restricting artificial intelligence chatbots' emotional interactions with minors, spurring swift pushback from business groups, which criticized the legislation for allegedly being unconstitutionally vague and overly broad....
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