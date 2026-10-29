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Tort Reform Helps Walmart Upend Loss In Fall Case

By David Aaro ( October 29, 2026, 8:05 PM EDT) -- A Georgia appeals court on Thursday backed Walmart's bid for a new trial in a slip-and-fall case in which a woman won a $975,000 verdict, saying her attorneys' references to monetary values for pain and suffering during closing arguments didn't fly under a 2025 amendment to state law....

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