9th Circ. Ruling Revives Meta DMV Data Suit, Drivers Say
By Jonathan Capriel ( October 30, 2026, 9:58 PM EDT) -- Two California drivers urged a San Francisco federal judge to revive their lawsuit accusing Meta of harvesting "vast quantities" of personal and confidential information from the state's Department of Motor Vehicles website, pointing to the Ninth Circuit's finding that unauthorized disclosure of even seemingly mundane information is a concrete injury....
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