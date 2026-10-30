'Why Would I Deceive You?': Fact-Checking The Holmes Doc
By Dorothy Atkins ( October 30, 2026, 11:07 PM EDT) -- With former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes' criminal case receiving renewed attention following the recent release of Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim's documentary "You Can See Everything," Law360 answers questions about Holmes' 2022 securities fraud conviction and fact-checks some of the documentary's most talked-about moments....
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