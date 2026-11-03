Honda Keyless Entry Opens Door To Thieves, Driver Says

By Lauren Berg ( November 3, 2026, 12:29 AM EST) -- The design of Honda's keyless entry system makes its vehicles "prime targets for theft," but instead of disclosing the issue to consumers and implementing simple, cost-effective anti-theft features, the automaker for years has focused on its bottom line, according to a new proposed class action filed in California federal court....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.