Real Estate Firm Drops Airbnb Suit Over 'BNB' Acronym
By Elliot Weld ( October 30, 2026, 6:25 PM EDT) -- A luxury real estate management company has dropped a lawsuit against Airbnb that claimed it shouldn't be able to monetize the "BNB" acronym as an internationally recognized abbreviation for bed and breakfast....
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