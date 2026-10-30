Judge Opens Ethics Inquiry Into DOJ's Golf Course Candor
By Jared Foretek ( October 30, 2026, 3:19 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge opened an inquiry Friday into whether Trump administration attorneys and officials violated their ethical obligations to the court when they repeatedly told her that there were no plans to close East Potomac Golf Course for an overhaul at President Donald Trump's behest....
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