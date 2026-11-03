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Analysis

BofA's $1.2B AML Fine Shows Perils Of Tech Overreliance

By Sarah Jarvis ( November 3, 2026, 10:02 PM EST) -- Bank of America's $1.2 billion deal with the U.S. Treasury Department over anti-money-laundering failures has put compliance officers at financial institutions on alert about the perils they could face if they don't have empowered in-house investigators and proper oversight of technological systems for transaction monitoring....

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