Split 9th Circ. Won't Let Feds Set Aside 20K Calif. Ballots

By Bonnie Eslinger ( October 30, 2026, 11:20 PM EDT) -- A split Ninth Circuit panel on Friday denied the Trump administration's request for an order requiring California to set aside some 20,000 mail-in ballots it claims were sent to suspected noncitizens, saying the government hadn't shown that "such extraordinary relief, during an ongoing election, is clearly required by law."...
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