5th Circ. Keeps UPS Death Suit In Texas Federal Court

By Mike Curley ( November 2, 2026, 12:43 PM EST) -- The Fifth Circuit has reversed an order sending a woman's wrongful death claims against United Parcel Service Inc. back to Texas state court, finding the district judge should have allowed UPS to fix a procedural defect rather than remanding on their own accord....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.