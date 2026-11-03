China, Peru Modernize Free Trade Agreement

By Jack McLoone ( November 3, 2026, 4:34 PM EST) -- China and Peru have updated their bilateral trade treaty to both update existing provisions and add new ones aimed at addressing changes in commerce and global trade since the deal was first reached in 2009, the two countries said....
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