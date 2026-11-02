GEO Settles Before Trial In Colo. Detainees' Forced Labor Suit
By Rachel Konieczny ( November 2, 2026, 3:28 PM EST) -- Former detainees of a Colorado immigration detention facility and private prison operator The GEO Group Inc. struck a deal Monday ahead of trial in a 12-year-old class action that alleged the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement contractor unlawfully profited from the detainees' forced labor....
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