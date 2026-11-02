Judge Orders Chicago US Atty To Testify In Misconduct Probe
By Celeste Bott ( November 2, 2026, 5:38 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal judge has ordered Chicago's top federal prosecutor and three assistant U.S. attorneys to testify under oath about potentially false statements made to her in a now-dismissed criminal conspiracy case against anti-ICE protesters, saying Monday that the government's shifting explanations about communications with DOJ leadership suggest prosecutors misled the court about outside involvement in the prosecution....
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