Calif. OK With Broadband Rules, But Not Net Neutrality Limits

By Nadia Dreid ( November 3, 2026, 10:24 PM EST) -- California has told the National Telecommunications and Information Administration that it will accept the $1.8 billion it has been allocated under the federal broadband access program, but it doesn't believe that it has to stop enforcing its state consumer protection laws, including the ones related to net neutrality....
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