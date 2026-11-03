Henry Darger's Landlord Saved His Art. But Who Owns It?
By Ivan Moreno ( November 3, 2026, 6:06 PM EST) -- The fate of the extraordinary body of artwork Henry Darger created over decades living alone in a rented Chicago room may depend in part on the meaning of a few words attributed to him shortly before he died in 1973 — a question now scheduled for a federal jury trial in March....
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