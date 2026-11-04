Driver Sues Pittsburgh Over Truck-Swallowing Sinkhole
By Matthew Santoni ( November 4, 2026, 6:08 PM EST) -- A Texas truck driver whose vehicle was partly swallowed by a sinkhole in Pittsburgh has sued the city and the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority in Pennsylvania state court over injuries she sustained in the 2024 crash....
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