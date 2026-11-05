Ga. Atty Fights Sanctions Bid For Sharing Severance Talks
By Andrea Keckley ( November 5, 2026, 2:35 PM EST) -- An attorney for a woman suing the investment firm that laid her off told a Georgia federal judge Wednesday that a defense lawyer's bid to sanction him for causing "reputational harm and professional embarrassment" by publicizing comments made during confidential severance negotiations suggests the firm knew those comments amounted to illegal retaliation....
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