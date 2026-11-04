Nike Scores Quick OK For Appeal In Wash. Spam Class Action
By Ben Adlin ( November 4, 2026, 8:49 PM EST) -- A Washington state judge greenlighted Nike Inc.'s bid for a quick appeal Tuesday in a case accusing the apparel giant of sending customers misleading advertising emails, clearing the way for appellate review of whether alleging violations of Washington's antispam statute automatically establishes economic injury under the state's consumer protection law....
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