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Strand Bookstore To Pay $1.5 Million Over Improper PPP Loan

By Katryna Perera ( November 4, 2026, 8:13 PM EST) -- New York's Strand Bookstore has agreed to pay nearly $1.5 million to resolve claims that it improperly applied for and received a Paycheck Protection Program loan that it was not eligible for, while under the control of the wife of U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore....

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