Jury At Palisades Fire Retrial Told Blaze 'Wasn't An Accident'
By Craig Clough ( November 4, 2026, 9:29 PM EST) -- Federal prosecutor Matthew W. O'Brien on Wednesday told a California federal jury for the second time this year that an "angry" and embittered Uber driver walked up a dark trail on New Year's Eve and started the blaze that became the deadly Palisades Fire....
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