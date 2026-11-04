Boeing Blowout Plaintiffs Can't Restore Punitive Damages Ask
By Rachel Riley ( November 4, 2026, 9:14 PM EST) -- A Washington federal judge said Wednesday that he won't revisit a decision nixing a mother and son's bid for punitive damages in their negligence lawsuit against Boeing and supplier Spirit AeroSystems over a 737 Max door plug blowout on an Alaska Airlines flight....
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