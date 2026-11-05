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HHS Seeks To End Suit Over Aid Recipient Data Sharing

By Yeji Jesse Lee ( November 5, 2026, 6:48 PM EST) -- The Department of Health and Human Services is asking a New York federal judge to either rule in its favor or otherwise throw out a suit focused on whether HHS is allowed to share personal information with the Department of Homeland Security and other agencies....

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