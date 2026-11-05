Florida Prosecutor Lists Nonpublic Info In Indictment

By David Minsky ( November 5, 2026, 4:57 PM EST) -- A Florida federal prosecutor on Thursday apologized to a court for including nonpublic information in a press release and indictment regarding the arrests of 13 people for alleged immigration offenses, taking full responsibility for the "serious oversight" after a judge threatened sanctions. ...
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