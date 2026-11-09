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Expert Analysis

How Power Grid Delays Are Reshaping Data Center Deals

By Kathryn Furman, Steven Zavodnick and Jeffrey Brum ( November 9, 2026, 5:38 PM EST) -- On Aug. 3, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott directed the Public Utility Commission of Texas and the Electric Reliability Council of Texas to complete a "comprehensive verification and audit" of every data center in ERCOT's interconnection process before any more developments could move forward.[1]...

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