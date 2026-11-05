Uber Can't Arbitrate Deceptive Pricing Suit, Calif. Panel Says

By Craig Clough ( November 5, 2026, 6:36 PM EST) -- A California appellate panel on Wednesday affirmed a trial court's refusal to send a proposed class action accusing Uber of misleading riders about upfront fares to arbitration, holding that the suit seeks public injunctive relief and therefore falls outside the reach of the company's agreement....
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