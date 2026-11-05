Port Workers Urge Court to Keep Union Nepotism Claims Alive

By Katherine Smith ( November 5, 2026, 7:37 PM EST) -- Port of Savannah workers have asked a Georgia federal court to reject an International Longshoremen's Association local's bid for an early win in their class action alleging it divided a hiring list and funneled jobs to union leaders' family and friends, claiming officials lied about the reasons driving the split....
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