Tribes Win Injunction Against Kalshi After 9th Circ. Reversal

By Ganesh Setty ( November 5, 2026, 8:35 PM EST) -- A California federal court has blocked Kalshi from offering sports event contracts on the lands of three Native American tribes, after the Ninth Circuit found they were likely to prevail on their Indian Gaming Regulatory Act claims....
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