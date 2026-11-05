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Tax Court Denies Partnerships' $46.1M Charitable Deductions

By Zak Kostro ( November 5, 2026, 5:50 PM EST) -- Two Georgia partnerships that formed to buy adjacent tracts of rural, mountainous land in Tennessee improperly claimed charitable contribution deductions of about $26.7 million and $19.4 million, the U.S. Tax Court ruled Thursday, saying the companies failed to obtain a qualified appraisal....

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