Progress Settles FTC, States Rent Pricing Claims For $50M

By Rae Ann Varona ( November 6, 2026, 11:08 PM EST) -- Single-family rental giant Progress Residential and its private equity firm owner Pretium Partners have agreed to a $49.8 million settlement resolving regulators' allegations that the companies duped renters with deceptive pricing and move-in claims, the Federal Trade Commission announced Friday, calling the settlement its "largest enforcement matter" against landlords ever....
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