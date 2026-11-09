Character.AI Ch. 11 Tests New Model For Preserving AI Value

By Diane Dick ( November 9, 2026, 4:13 PM EST) -- In many corporate bankruptcies, valuable physical assets remain in place even as the business unravels. In artificial intelligence ventures, preserving value can depend on unfinished technology and the employees who know how to develop it. Character.AI's Chapter 11 bankruptcy illustrates an emerging playbook for preserving valuable AI capabilities....
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