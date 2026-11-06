Lululemon Investors Seek Class Cert. In Sluggish Growth Suit
By Katryna Perera ( November 6, 2026, 7:53 PM EST) -- Investors in Lululemon Athletica Inc. asked a New York federal judge to grant class certification in a suit accusing the company of failing to disclose underlying sluggish U.S. growth and inventory issues that allegedly affected a bungled rollout of its Breezethrough leggings....
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