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DHS Final Rule Imposing Fines Violated Order, Court Told

By Julie Manganis ( November 6, 2026, 6:14 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Homeland Security violated a September court order by issuing a final rule and a notice that purport to ratify billions of dollars in fines imposed on immigrants accused of remaining in the country following removal orders, plaintiffs in a class action challenging the policy said in a pair of emergency motions Friday....

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