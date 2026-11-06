Judge Calls Law Firm's Client Letters 'Troubling' In Fraud Suit
By Rachel Riley ( November 6, 2026, 10:11 PM EST) -- A Washington federal judge said Friday he was "extremely" troubled by an immigration law firm's apparent attempt to secure legal releases from former clients — now potential class members in a fraud lawsuit against the firm and its founder — by offering them refunds....
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