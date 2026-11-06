Kalshi Hit With Order To Show Cause Over NY AG Subpoena
By Sarah Jarvis ( November 6, 2026, 8:32 PM EST) -- A New York state court Friday ordered Kalshi to show why it should not comply with a subpoena from New York Attorney General Letitia James regarding a civil investigation into the prediction market giant's potentially fraudulent and deceptive advertising....
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