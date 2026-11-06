Harvard Says EEOC Charge Is Retaliation For Defying Trump

By Julie Manganis ( November 6, 2026, 9:07 PM EST) -- Harvard University on Friday urged a Massachusetts federal judge to reject the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission's request for hiring data on thousands of applicants and employees, calling it the "latest escalation" of a "persistent, all-out campaign to punish Harvard for refusing to acquiesce" to the Trump administration's efforts to exert control over the school....
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