Pornhub Gets Initial Nod For $120M Child Content Class Deal
By Craig Clough ( November 6, 2026, 11:00 PM EST) -- A California federal judge granted preliminary approval Friday to a $120 million settlement reached by the companies behind Pornhub to end certified class claims in California and Alabama by child sex trafficking and sexual abuse material survivors who allege the video-sharing website profited from crimes committed against them....
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