Suno Accused Of 'Breathtaking' Elvis, Eminem IP Infringement

By Dorothy Atkins ( November 9, 2026, 6:58 PM EST) -- Elvis Presley and Eminem's music rights owners have hit Suno Inc. with separate lawsuits in California federal court, alleging the startup's artificial intelligence-powered music generating tools rip off the artists' voice, image and likeness on "literally a breathtaking scale," and are demanding hundreds of millions of dollars in statutory damages....
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