Blue Owl Moves To End 'Broadside' Over Advisory Fees

By Jessica Corso ( November 9, 2026, 9:34 PM EST) -- Blue Owl Capital Corp.'s investment adviser is seeking to exit an investor lawsuit it calls a "broadside" against business development companies, telling a New York federal judge that only the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission can challenge the valuation of Blue Owl's portfolio holdings....
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