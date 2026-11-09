Book Publishers Win $19.5M Default Judgment Against WeLib

By Ivan Moreno ( November 9, 2026, 7:49 PM EST) -- A Manhattan federal judge on Monday ordered online "shadow library" WeLib to pay 13 major publishers $19.5 million for copyright infringement and directed hosting and internet service providers to disable its domains, handing the publishers a default judgment designed to shut the site down....
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