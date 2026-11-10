Josh Cellars Parent Owes Ex-President Royalties, Jury Told

By Aaron Keller ( November 10, 2026, 8:22 PM EST) -- The companies behind Josh Cellars wines breached an agreement to distribute trademark royalties to a former company president who owned 20% of a holding entity, all because the family that controlled the brand wanted to keep the money for themselves, a Connecticut jury heard Tuesday....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.