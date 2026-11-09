Southern Co. Can't Toss ERISA Fight 11th Circ. Revived

By Kellie Mejdrich ( November 9, 2026, 6:34 PM EST) -- A Georgia federal judge Monday refused to toss a proposed class action from Southern Co. pensioners who alleged their annuity benefits were shortchanged due to outdated mortality data used in conversions, holding allegations were plausible that the conduct breached duties of prudence and loyalty under federal benefits law....
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